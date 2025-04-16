Hudson Theatre to Host Keanu Reeves’ Broadway Debut in ‘Waiting for Godot’

Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut this fall in a new production of “Waiting for Godot” at the Hudson Theatre. The revival of Samuel Beckett’s play will begin performances on September 13, with opening night scheduled for September 28. The limited engagement is set to run through January 4, 2026.

The film star will make his stage debut alongside longtime collaborator and fellow Bill & Ted co-star Alex Winter. Reeves is set to portray Estragon, while Winter will step into the role of Vladimir.

Though this marks Reeves’ Broadway debut, Winter has previously appeared on the Great White Way, having portrayed John Darling in the 1979 production of “Peter Pan.”

Directed by British director Jamie Lloyd, the revival of Beckett’s seminal work follows two characters waiting for the mysterious Godot, engaging in philosophical dialogue and comedic banter as the hours tick by.

The full cast and design team for the production will be announced in the coming weeks. The project is being produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company in association with ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live, and Gavin Kalin Productions. 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as general manager.

Theatergoers can can secure their tickets through a series of pre-sales beginning with American Express cardholders on April 16 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a priority list pre-sale on April 21. General ticket sales open to the public on April 23.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit GodotBroadway.com.