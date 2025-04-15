Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ for Limited Engagement

Leslie Odom Jr. is getting ready to reprise his role of Aaron Burr in Broadway’s “Hamilton” for a limited run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning actor who originated the role is set to return September 9 through November 23, coinciding with the musical’s 10th anniversary on Broadway.

In a statement Odom Jr. shared, “Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming. I’m so grateful for the chance to step back into the room—especially during this anniversary moment—and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many.”

“When I saw Leslie perform ‘The Room Where It Happens’ at the first act two workshop of Hamilton, I knew I was witnessing a historic moment, ” lead producer Jeffrey Seller shared.

“How lucky we are that Leslie is returning to Hamilton and bringing his indelible Burr back to Broadway,”

“Hamilton” opened on Broadway on August 6, 2015, and went on to win 11 Tony Awards and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and inspired by Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton, the show blends hip-hop, R&B, and traditional musical theater styles to tell the story of America’s founding through a modern lens.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit hamiltonmusical.com.