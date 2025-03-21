Idina Menzel Extends Broadway Run in ‘Redwood’ Through August

Idina Menzel isn’t saying goodbye to Broadway’s “Redwood” just yet. The Tony Award-winning performer is now keeping her lead role at the Nederlander Theatre through August 17.

The musical, which officially opened on February 13 under the direction of Tina Landau, follows the story of Jesse, a woman navigating a life-changing moment in the midst of a Northern California redwood forest.

In addition to starring in the production, Menzel also helped develop “Redwood.” She co-conceived the musical alongside Landau, with Landau writing the book. The show’s music is composed by Kate Diaz, who also co-wrote the lyrics with Landau.

Joining Menzel on stage is De’Adre Aziza as Mel, Michael Park as Finn, Zachary Noah Piser as Spencer, and Khaila Wilcoxon as Becca. Standbys for the production include Daniel Brackett, John Hemphill, Veronica Otim, and Jessica Phillips. Casting was overseen by Patrick Goodwin of The Telsey Office.

The Broadway staging features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, video design by Hana S. Kim, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, and lighting by Scott Zielinski. Sound design is handled by Jonathan Deans, while the show’s choreography and vertical movement are crafted by Melecio Estrella of BANDALOOP.

New to the Broadway version of “Redwood” are music supervisor Tom Kitt and music director Julie McBride, who have further developed the show’s orchestrations and arrangements alongside Diaz.

Fans looking to catch Menzel in “Redwood,” can visit RedwoodMusical.com for additional information and ticket details.