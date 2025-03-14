Joey Fatone Set to Return to Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’

Joey Fatone \ Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone has made a splash during his time on Broadway’s “& Juliet,” and now, he’s set to return to the production for an addition run.

Fatone’s nine-week limited run as Lance in the jukebox musical will conclude on March 16, however, he’s already set to return for an engagement running from April 22 to July 31. During the interim period, original “& Juliet” Australian cast member Hayden Tee will fill-in as Lance; the actor previously made his Broadway debut in 2016 in “Les Miserables.”

“& Juliet” features a song catalogue from pop songwriter and *NSYNC collaborator Max Martin. While the show features *NSYNC songs, Fatone actually performs songs made famous by the Backstreet Boys — their rivals in the ’90s. Fatone, however, has shown his friendship with the Backstreet Boys, even touring with AJ McLean of the boyband. Theatregoers can also expect to sing along to hits like “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” and Confident.”

“I can’t wait to get out there and sing Max Martin’s amazing songs — his hits have shaped so much of pop music,” Fatone said in a statement ahead of the initial run. “And yes, I know I’ll even be singing a couple of Backstreet Boys songs. Even though my loyalty remains with *NSYNC, they still have bangers. See you at the show!”

The production follows the story of William Shakespeare’s classic — but with a twist — posing the question: What would happen if Juliet didn’t end her life over Romeo? Since its 2022 debut on the Main Stem, the show has been nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.