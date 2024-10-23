Joey Fatone of NSYNC is returning to the Main Stem next year in the Broadway production “& Juliet.”

Fatone will succeed original cast member Paulo Szot as Lance beginning on January 21, 2025 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. He will appear in the role for a nine-week engagement before wrapping-up with a final performance on March 16, 2025.

The jukebox musical “& Juliet” features a song catalogue from pop songwriter and NSYNC collaborator Max Martin. While the show features NSYNC songs, Fatone will actually be performing songs made famous by the Backstreet Boys — their rivals in the ’90s. Fatone, however, has shown his friendship with the Backstreet Boys, even touring with AJ McLean of the boyband.

“I can’t wait to get out there and sing Max Martin’s amazing songs — his hits have shaped so much of pop music,” Fatone said in a statement. “And yes, I know I’ll even be singing a couple of Backstreet Boys songs. Even though my loyalty remains with NSYNC, they still have bangers. See you at the show!”

Currently, Maya Boyd is starring as Juliet, and starting on October 29, the production will see new cast members take the stage including Alison Luff as Anne Hathaway, Liam Pierce as Romeo, and Charli D’Amelio as Charmian. Theatregoers can expect to sing along to hits like “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” and Confident.” The production follows the story of William Shakespeare’s classic — but with a twist — posing the question: What would happen if Juliet didn’t end her life over Romeo?

This marks Fatone’s third appearance on Broadway; previously, he performed in “Rent” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Find various ticketing options to “& Juliet” below:

& Juliet Tickets

“& Juliet” tickets at MEGAseats

“& Juliet” tickets at andjulietbroadway.com

“& Juliet” tickets at StubHub

“& Juliet” tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

“& Juliet” tickets at Vivid Seats