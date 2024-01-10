Following circulating rumors of a forthcoming tour, boyband heartthrobs Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean announced a joint run.

The eight-date “A Legendary Night” tour kicks-off on March 15 at the Pechanga Theatre in Temecula, California. From there, they’ll appear at The Show at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage, Wallingford’s Toyota Oakdale Theatre, the Citizens House of Blues in Boston, and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. They’re also set to play the AuRene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando’s Hard Rock Live before wrapping-up at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on March 30.

During the run, the pair will play songs throughout their history with both bands — performing their greatest hits alongside a seven-piece band. Of course, the set will be choreographed. The tour also promises “intimate conversations of never-before-told stories from their time on the road.”

Fatone talked about the tour on Instagram Live Tuesday, noting that they’ll play plenty of songs from both the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC’s catalogue, along with some tracks “that never really hit on albums or records.” He also noted that they’ll spin a wheel to decide which songs to play each night, calling it “one hell of a show.”

An artist presale heads on sale Wednesday with the code “JOEYNAJ” starting at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a public on sale Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m. local venue time. Find tickets here. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

While Backstreet Boys and *NYSNC dominated airwaves in ’90s and early 2000s — often being pit against each other to see who would be crowned the ultimate heartthrob — the former continued on touring and the ladder broke-up as frontman Justin Timberlake embarked on his solo career. The Backstreet Boys last toured in support of 2019’s DNA.

Last year, however, *NSYNC made their return to the music scene with all bandmates — Timberlake, Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick — for the song “Better Place,” featured in the new “TROLLS Band Together” movie. Fatone and Bass also performed a pair of songs at the Blit Rewards winter holiday party in December. While there have been hints of an *NSYNC reunion, it seems this is the closest fans are going to get — for now.

See Fatone and McLean’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

AJ McLean & Joey Fatone “A Legendary Night” Tour Dates

March 15 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theatre

March 16 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente

March 21 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 22 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

March 23 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

March 28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ AuRene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 29 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Last Updated on January 10, 2024