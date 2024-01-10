The worlds of theater and music are set to collide as Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Lileana Blain-Cruz join forces to bring the timeless magic of Prince’s “Purple Rain” to the stage.

Tony Award-winning producer Orin Wolf, known for his work on “Once” and “The Band’s Visit,” is teaming up with the visionary L Londell McMillan, chairman of the NorthStar Group, and Larry Mestel, founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music, to ensure that the musical captures the essence of Prince’s iconic 1984 film and soundtrack.

Heading the project is the Tony Award-nominated director Lileana Blain-Cruz, whose innovative approach to storytelling is set to offer a fresh perspective on the beloved tale. Collaborating with her is Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. Jacobs-Jenkins is set to craft the book for “Purple Rain,” blending narrative with the music and lyrics of Prince.

“Purple Rain” originally graced the silver screen in 1984 under the direction of Albert Magnoli and the penmanship of Magnoli and William Blinn. The film, a journey through the Minneapolis club scene, follows the trials of The Kid, portrayed by Prince. As the leader of the band The Revolution, The Kid must navigate a tumultuous home life, a rival band, and the complexities of newfound love.

Last Updated on January 10, 2024