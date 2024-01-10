In a surprise announcement, global music sensation Ed Sheeran is set to captivate fans in Singapore with an “intimate one-night-only” concert at the iconic Capitol Theatre. The show, titled “An Evening with Ed Sheeran,” is scheduled for February 17, following his performance at the Singapore National Stadium the day before.

Organized by AEG Presents Asia in collaboration with KrisFlyer, the Capitol Theatre event is set to provide “a rare opportunity to experience the singer-songwriter perform in a more intimate environment.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist is expected to delve into his extensive catalog of chart-topping songs, offering a unique perspective on his musical journey. The show will not only showcase his 2023 albums, Autumn Variations and Subtract, but will also feature renditions of his classic smash-hit tracks, including “Shape of You” and “Thinking Out Loud.”

Last Updated on January 10, 2024