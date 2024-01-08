The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC are reuniting…sort-of.

According to a report by Page Six, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys are heading out on a tour together. An insider told the publication that the duo will head out on a tour set to kick-off in March, and during the trek, they’ll sing songs from both boybands.

“They’ll be singing all of their hits, and different genres of music – pop and rock,” the source said, noting that McLean and Fatone can relate to one another because of their careers, and they’re both “girl dads.”

While Backstreet Boys and *NYSNC dominated airwaves in ’90s and early 2000s — often being pit against each other to see who would be crowned the ultimate heartthrob — the former continued on touring and the ladder broke-up as frontman Justin Timberlake embarked on his solo career.

Last year, however, *NSYNC made their return to the music scene with all bandmates — Timberlake, Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick — for the song “Better Place,” featured in the new “TROLLS Band Together” movie. Fatone and Bass also performed a pair of songs at the Blit Rewards winter holiday party in December. While there have been hints of an *NSYNC reunion, it seems this is the closest fans are going to get — for now.

Neither Fatone nor McLean publicly announced the tour at this time. TicketNews will continue to provide coverage as more information becomes available.

Last Updated on January 8, 2024