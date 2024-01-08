In a nostalgic blast from the past, the Totally Tubular Festival is set to take place across 17 North American cities this year – featuring a stellar lineup headlined by Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, and Modern English.

Scheduled to kick off on June 28 in Santa Barbara at Santa Barbara Bowl, the festival will make its way through major cities like Los Angeles, Boston, Atlantic City, and New York City before wrapping up on July 27 in Cincinnati at the Riverbend Music Center Amphitheatre.

The festival’s lineup includes ’80s icons such as Men Without Hats, The Romantics, and Bow Wow Wow joining the ranks. Tommy Tutone is also set to make special appearances in select markets, along with The Plimsouls.

“This is a dream lineup for those who love the music of the early 1980s and for those who want to relive the days when life was… plain and simply — a total party,” Jon Pleeter, the Chief Party Officer of Totally Tubular Festival, stated. “You wore dayglow, you wore parachute pants, you had big hair, perms and more perms, mullets, leg warmers, along with tons of buttons and lots of rubber bracelets. You wore sunglasses at night. The choruses were big, and the hooks were bigger—the party didn’t end.”

A complete list of Totally Tubular Festival dates can be found below:

Totally Tubular Festival 2024 Tour Dates

06/28 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

06/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

07/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

07/06 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

07/09 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

07/10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

07/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

07/16 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

07/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall @ Fenway

07/18 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

07/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

07/20 – Bushkill, PA @ Poconos Park Amphitheatre

07/23 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

07/24 – Mississauga, ON @ GCT Theatre

07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

07/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center Amphitheatre

