MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets, is shedding almost 2,000 seats to welcome the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The move is a response to the challenges posed by FIFA regulations, which demand wider pitches than standard NFL field dimensions can provide.

While MetLife Stadium takes this leap, it seems it is not alone in this endeavor. AT&T Stadium in Dallas is also embracing a similar strategy to ensure the World Cup’s successful execution. However, the situation in Los Angeles, once a prime candidate for hosting the final, is growing complicated due to reported resistance from SoFi Stadium.

The issue of the matter lies in the field dimensions – NFL fields fall short of meeting FIFA’s regulations for soccer pitch sizes. MetLife Stadium, with a seating capacity of 82,000, is determined to make it work. According to The Associated Press, the removal of 1,740 seats is part of their plan to widen the field, meeting FIFA’s requirement of 75 yards in width. Notably, the stadium had previously utilized a 70-yard wide field for soccer matches, emphasizing its commitment to accommodating more soccer matches.

The seat removal won’t take place until after MetLife Stadium hosts matches at this summer’s Copa America, a tournament organized by the North and South American soccer federations. After the World Cup, the removed seats will be replaced with removable seating sections, maintaining the venue’s adaptability for football and soccer.

Beyond altering seating arrangements, MetLife Stadium, along with AT&T Stadium and six other U.S. host venues, faces the task of replacing their artificial playing surfaces with natural grass for the World Cup.

In contrast, SoFi Stadium’s reluctance to make renovations could jeopardize Los Angeles’ chances of hosting the final. Alleged disputes between Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and FIFA over revenue sharing further complicate matters, potentially removing SoFi Stadium from consideration for the coveted final match, according to The Athletic.

AT&T Stadium, with its usual capacity of up to 105,000 fans, is taking a different approach to accommodate the World Cup. The field level will be raised by 15 feet, allowing for a wider playing surface. This maneuver will reduce lower-level seating, but the stadium is still expected to hold approximately 90,000 fans.

The bids from MetLife Stadium and AT&T Stadium have not gone unnoticed by FIFA officials. FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited both venues earlier in the NFL season, indicating the significance of their efforts.

Last Updated on January 10, 2024