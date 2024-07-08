Morgan Anita Wood is set to join the production of ‘Hamilton’ as a new principal cast member. She is slated to step into the role of Eliza Hamilton, beginning her run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on July 16. Wood is set to take over from Stephanie Jae Park, whose final performance is slated for July 14.

Wood was an original company member of the musical’s 2019 “And Peggy” tour, where she performed in the ensemble and understudied the roles of Eliza, Angelica Schuyler, and Peggy Schuyler. She later went on to play Eliza full-time in various touring companies of the show.

“After nearly six years on tour with ‘Hamilton,’ the opportunity to make my Broadway debut in this incredible show is truly a dream come true,” Wood said in a statement. “Playing the role of Eliza, I feel so lucky to share this story with audiences every night.”

“Hamilton” originally opened on August 6, 2015, and has since won 11 Tony Awards, including its Tony Award-winning book and score by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The play is directed by Thomas Kail and inspired by Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton. The musical narrates the story of the United States’ founding through the lens of one of its key figures.

Theatergoers can purchase their tickets to see Wood in “Hamilton” by visiting one of the links below:

Hamilton Tickets

Hamilton tickets at MEGAseats

Hamilton tickets at hamiltonthemusical.com

Hamilton tickets at StubHub

Hamilton tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Hamilton tickets at Vivid Seats