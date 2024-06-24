Aaron Tveit and Joanna “JoJo” Levesque are set to return to the Tony-winning musical, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre – coinciding with the show’s fifth anniversary.

Tveit, who originated the role of Christian and won a Tony Award for his performance, and Levesque, who debuted as Satine last year, will step back into their roles starting July 23. Their 12-week limited engagement will run through October 13, succeeding the current leads Courtney Reed and Derek Klena, whose final performances will be on July 21.

The current Broadway cast of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” includes Reed as Satine, Klena as Christian, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Sophie Carmen Jones as Nini, with Hailee Kaleem Wright as the Satine Alternate.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, premiered on Broadway in 2019 following a successful tryout in Boston. The show garnered 14 Tony Award nominations in 2020, winning 10, including Best Musical.

The production is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. The musical features a diverse score of modern pop songs, including hits like “Firework” by Katy Perry, “Your Song” by Elton John, and “Chandelier” by Sia.

The creative team behind the production includes musical supervisor Justin Levine, music producer Matt Stine, and music director Julie McBride, with orchestrations by Levine, Stine, Katie Kresek, and Charlie Rosen.

The design team features scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Peter Hylenski, hair designer David Brian Brown, and makeup designer Sarah Cimino.

