Sex Pistols Announce Tour with Frank Carter, First Run Since 2003

Legendary punk rockers the Sex Pistols are hitting the road for a new North American tour — with a twist.

Frontman Johnny Rotten won’t be on board, but taking over vocal duties will be Frank Carter, known for his work with Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes and Gallows. The upcoming trek, billed as the “Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter North American Tour,” will bring the band’s iconic catalog to stages across the U.S. and Canada this fall.

The tour kicks off September 16 in Dallas and continues through mid-October, making stops in major cities including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Denver, and Los Angeles. The 13-date run will close out on October 16th at the Hollywood Palladium.

Fans eager to catch the reimagined lineup can take advantage of a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. local time using the code DANCE. General on-sale follows Friday, April 4th at 10 a.m. local time via the official Sex Pistols’ website. Tickets can also be found on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees — check out available deals here: Sex Pistols Tickets.

This marks a rare live return for the Sex Pistols, who originally disbanded in 1978 after one landmark album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols. Though they have reunited occasionally over the years, this will be the first time Carter joins surviving members Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock to bring the band’s sound to a new generation of punk fans.

Date Venue and City 09/16 Longhorn Ballroom – Dallas, TX 09/23 9:30 Club – Washington, DC 09/26 Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA 09/27 TBD – Brooklyn, NY 09/30 Mtelus – Montreal, QC 10/01 History – Toronto, ON 10/03 Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH 10/04 Fillmore – Detroit, MI 10/07 Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN 10/10 Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO 10/13 Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA 10/15 Warfield – San Francisco, CA 10/16 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.