Broadway’s ‘Just in Time’ Delays Opening Amid Venue Transformation

The Bobby Darin musical “Just in Time” has shifted its Broadway debut, rescheduling its official opening to April 26 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Initially slated to open on April 23, the delay comes after the show had to cancel its first two preview performances due to unexpected delays in converting the venue into an intimate nightclub setting.

Previews, originally scheduled to kick off on March 28, will now begin on March 31. To accommodate the new timeline, an extra performance has been added on April 24, though the production’s opening celebration will proceed as planned on April 23.

Helmed by director Alex Timbers, “Just in Time” offers a dynamic and immersive theatrical experience, transporting audiences through the life and music of legendary performer Bobby Darin. Leading the cast as Darin is Tony Award-winning actor Jonathan Groff.

Alongside Groff, the cast includes Erika Henningsen, Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Gracie Lawrence, Lance Roberts , and Caesar Samayoa. Additional cast members include Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

The musical, which has been in development under Timbers, is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. The book is penned by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver. Shannon Lewis choreographs the production, while music supervision and arrangements are led by Andrew Resnick.

The creative team includes Derek McLane handling scenic design, Catherine Zuber designing costumes, and Justin Townsend and Peter Hylenski overseeing lighting and sound design.

For more information and ticket details, theatergoers can visit JustInTimeBroadway.com.