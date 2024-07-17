Mr. Worldwide is set to headline this year’s halftime show at the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix.

The game is set to take place on July 20 at the Footprint Center. Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia noted in a statement that the all-star game showcases “an incredible league and some of the greatest athletes in the world,” and “it’s important everything we do, on and off the floor, is at the same level as the superstars who will be playing.”

“Pitbull is one of the world’s most dynamic artists and I wanted a halftime performer who reflects the same excitement, passion and incredible fandom of the WNBA,” Ishbia said.

Pitbull reflected on his admiration of the WNBA, adding that “I was raised by a woman, and a woman made me a man.”

“It’s an honor to make history and perform at the WNBA All-Star Game,” Pitbull said on X. “Here’s to all the powerful women of the WNBA. So buckle up and get ready to have a good time, Dale!”

The WNBA has been on-the-rise over the past year, largely crediting the massive attention surrounding Fever star Caitlin Clark. The league saw its highest opening month attendance in 26 years this year, selling out more than half of all matches in May. Television viewership also saw a boost; games averaged 1.32 million across all network partners.

Pitbull, known for iconic hits like “Give Me Everything” and “Hotel Room Service,” is embarking on the 26-date “Party After Dark” tour next month with T-Pain and Lil Jon. The tour follows the release of Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition), which dropped in February.

