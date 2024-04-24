Mr. Worldwide is heading out to “Party After Dark.”

Pitbull’s 26-date “Party After Dark” tour is slated to kick-off at Bristow’s Jiffy Lube Live on August 21, followed by gigs in Milwaukee, Syracuse, Hartford, Cincinnati, and Salt Lake City. Along the way, they’ll appear at venues like the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium, the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, and St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre before wrapping-up at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque on October 5.

Throughout the run, T-Pain will provide support, with Lil Jon appearing on select dates.

Pitbull, known for party hits like “Time of Our Lives,” “Hotel Room Service,” and “Timber,” last released Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition) this February. The LP features an array of special guests including Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Nile Rodgers, and Vikina.

Tickets to the “Party After Dark” tour head on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options, as well as Pitbull’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

Pitbull Tickets

Pitbull tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Pitbull tickets at Pitbull’s Official Website

Pitbull tickets at StubHub

Pitbull tickets at Vivid Seats

Pitbull tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS

Pitbull | Party After Dark Tour 2024

Wed Aug 21 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat Aug 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Aug 25 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Thu Aug 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed Sep 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Sep 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Sep 07 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Sep 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Thu Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

Fri Sep 13 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Sat Sep 14 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun Sep 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Sep 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Sep 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Sep 21 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Sep 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

Sat Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 03 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Fri Oct 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 05 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

*with Special Guest Lil Jon