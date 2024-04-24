Mr. Worldwide is heading out to “Party After Dark.”
Pitbull’s 26-date “Party After Dark” tour is slated to kick-off at Bristow’s Jiffy Lube Live on August 21, followed by gigs in Milwaukee, Syracuse, Hartford, Cincinnati, and Salt Lake City. Along the way, they’ll appear at venues like the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium, the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, and St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre before wrapping-up at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque on October 5.
Throughout the run, T-Pain will provide support, with Lil Jon appearing on select dates.
Pitbull, known for party hits like “Time of Our Lives,” “Hotel Room Service,” and “Timber,” last released Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition) this February. The LP features an array of special guests including Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Nile Rodgers, and Vikina.
Tickets to the “Party After Dark” tour head on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options, as well as Pitbull’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:
Pitbull | Party After Dark Tour 2024
Wed Aug 21 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sat Aug 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sun Aug 25 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Thu Aug 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 31 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sun Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Wed Sep 04 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Sep 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Sep 07 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun Sep 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Thu Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
Fri Sep 13 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Sat Sep 14 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sun Sep 15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed Sep 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Sep 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sat Sep 21 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sun Sep 22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 27 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
Sat Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 03 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Fri Oct 04 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 05 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
*with Special Guest Lil Jon