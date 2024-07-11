Ticketmaster has officially announced a new integration with the music-discovery platform Shazam.

Through the new partnership, artists can link their live events directly in the Shazam app, so fans can see upcoming shows whenever they “Shazam” one of the artist’s songs. The Shazam feature will be available in all markets where Ticketmaster operates.

According to the Live Nation-owned ticketing giant, its research found that 42% of fans reported they did not attend s show because they didn’t hear about it beforehand. By implementing this new integration, Ticketmaster’s executive vice president of distributed commerce, Dan Armstrong, hopes the collaboration will “make it easy for artists to connect their fans to their live events.”

“By seamlessly integrating ticket purchases with moments of music discover, we’re not only ensuring fans never miss out on unforgettable live shows but also fostering a deeper connection with the artists they love,” Armstrong said.

In an effort to boost engagement and jump-start news of the integration, Ticketmaster launched an add dubbed “#MusicFindsYou.” The ad features artists Meghan Trainor, NIKI, and Peach Tree Rascals.

“I love that you can now Shazam a song and immediately buy concert tickets on Ticketmaster,” Trainor said. “It’s genius.”

Previously, Ticketmaster has worked to partner with social media outlets like TikTok — which allows artists to add a Ticketmaster link to their videos and buy tickets in-app — as well as Snapchat, where fans can find nearby Ticketmaster events. They’ve also partnered with Bandsintown, launching a “concerts” section to the app.