TikTok users across the globe will now be able to purchase concert tickets directly in the video app through its expanded partnership with Ticketmaster.

Following a successful launch in the U.S. in 2022, Ticketmaster and TikTok extended their partnership to more than 20 new countries, crossing Europe into the U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, and Sweden. It will also be available to users Down Under in Australia and New Zealand, as well as music fans in Canada and Mexico.

Any certified artist on TikTok in participating countries will be able to promote their live dates, and fans can purchase tickets directly within the app. Artists just have to embed in-app ticket links to their videos. Already, the partnership has launched successful campaigns for acts like Niall Horan, The Kooks, and Shania Twain; TikTok noted that there have been more than 2.5 billion views of videos using the in-app features by artists, sports teams, and event organizers since it first launched last year.

“Today’s music lives on a global stage and the demand for ‘live’ has never been greater,” Ticketmaster VP of Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships Michael Chua said in a statement. “Through our partnership, TikTok and Ticketmaster are empowering artists to easily connect their content to event discovery and ticket purchase in-app making it easier than ever for fans around the world to experience their favorite artists live.”

The partnership also aims to help emerging artists reach new fans on the platform.

“By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, we’re giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world,” TikTok Global Music Partnership Development Lead Michael Kummerle said. “As we bring fans closer to the artists and events they love, we hope to deliver further value to all artists throughout all stages of their careers and provide more opportunities for a growing fanbase.”

The feature is now available for over 75,000 artists across TikTok.

Last Updated on December 5, 2023