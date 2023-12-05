Soccer fans are lashing out at Ticketmaster after a season ticket member presale ended in chaos when unauthorized parties gained access to the password-protected sale.

The Crew held a presale via Ticketmaster on Monday specifically for season ticket holders for the highly-anticipated MLS Championship game this weekend, however, when tickets went on sale, hundreds of season ticket holders were left empty-handed. Although season ticket holders had presale access, many claimed the tickets were sold-out immediately. Others complained that the sponsor presale, which took place directly before the season ticket holder sale, allowed sponsors to scoop-up all the tickets.

In a statement on X, The Crew responded to the frustration, noting that tickets are “extremely limited.” Fans were not buying it.

Full season ticket in the nordecke through the @ColumbusCrew and I couldn’t even manage to get a ticket to the mls cup through presale? Fuckin garbage #MLSCup — Coty (@CodywithaT) December 4, 2023

Unbelievable. @ColumbusCrew – I’m a STM for many years…was in the presale at 1pm, and at 1:14pm any tix I selected said “no longer available.” Why be a season ticket holder & support the team when I can’t get a ticket for the championship? — Greg (@GJonesBGSU) December 5, 2023

Gut wrenching frustration. It is 2023 yet @Ticketmaster still screws people. Battle bots?

Pair that with the disgusting antics of @MLS and their allowance of sponsors getting to purchase 20 tickets at time while loyal season ticket members get hung out to dry on the presale. — Allison Manon Chave (@manon_chave) December 5, 2023

5-year season ticket holder here and half an hour into “presale” there are no tickets available. What gives, @ColumbusCrew? #Crew96 https://t.co/UB1wVVDI7x — Doug Garrison (@DH_Garrison) December 4, 2023

Absolutely abhorrent and devastating that I have a season ticket to @ColumbusCrew and somehow I can’t get an @mls championship presale. How do people have the ability to buy more than their season allotment. Why was I not given a first chance. Literally sobbing — Gay Space Communist (@hausaufGAGA) December 4, 2023

Seeing so many STM, even ones of 15+ years (including my family since 2008), that can’t get tickets to the cup final who had presale access. Anything that pops up immediately vanishes if it pops up at all. What is going on?! #crew96 @ColumbusCrew @MLS — Ali Beach (@ali_beachhh) December 4, 2023

Wow @ColumbusCrew @MLS that was an absolute train wreck of a presale for STM. Absolutely pathetic, fans deserve better #Crew96 #MLSCupPlayoffs — Tyler Greathouse (@tgreathouse10) December 4, 2023

Following the disaster, The Crew revealed that a “number” of unauthorized people accessed the presale.

“Today’s password-protected presale for MLS Cup Tickets was accessed by a number of unauthorized individuals,” The Crew said on X. “We have cancelled orders made by these unauthorized parties.”

The Crew announced that a new, updated presale window would open on Tuesday “exclusively” for season ticket members ahead of Wednesday’s general on sale. The said they “look forward to packing Lower.com field on Saturday,” and due to high demand, “limited inventory is expected.”

General on sale tickets are slated to head on sale Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The MLS Championship Cup will take place on Saturday, December 9 between Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC; the ladder would become the first club to win back-to-back championships in over a decade. The Crew is aiming for their third MLS Cup title, following wins in 2008 and 2020.

Last Updated on December 5, 2023