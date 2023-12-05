Soccer fans are lashing out at Ticketmaster after a season ticket member presale ended in chaos when unauthorized parties gained access to the password-protected sale.

The Crew held a presale via Ticketmaster on Monday specifically for season ticket holders for the highly-anticipated MLS Championship game this weekend, however, when tickets went on sale, hundreds of season ticket holders were left empty-handed. Although season ticket holders had presale access, many claimed the tickets were sold-out immediately. Others complained that the sponsor presale, which took place directly before the season ticket holder sale, allowed sponsors to scoop-up all the tickets.

In a statement on X, The Crew responded to the frustration, noting that tickets are “extremely limited.” Fans were not buying it.

ticketflipping provides valuable tools for ticket resale professionals

Ticket Club ad - members of this ticket resale platform can purchase tickets with no service fees. Click this ad to go to Ticket Club and claim a free one-year membership using the code TICKETNEWS

Following the disaster, The Crew revealed that a “number” of unauthorized people accessed the presale.

“Today’s password-protected presale for MLS Cup Tickets was accessed by a number of unauthorized individuals,” The Crew said on X. “We have cancelled orders made by these unauthorized parties.”

The Crew announced that a new, updated presale window would open on Tuesday “exclusively” for season ticket members ahead of Wednesday’s general on sale. The said they “look forward to packing Lower.com field on Saturday,” and due to high demand, “limited inventory is expected.”

General on sale tickets are slated to head on sale Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The MLS Championship Cup will take place on Saturday, December 9 between Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC; the ladder would become the first club to win back-to-back championships in over a decade. The Crew is aiming for their third MLS Cup title, following wins in 2008 and 2020.

Last Updated on December 5, 2023

vegas.com advertisement