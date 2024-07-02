The legendary country singer Willie Nelson is expected to return to his Outlaw Music Festival Tour this week. The 91-year old outlaw missed the first gigs of the trek due to an undisclosed illness.

His social media announced on Friday that he had been “cleared by his doctors to go back on the road again” and “will resume performing on the Outlaw Tour next week.”

Nelson was not able to appear on the first seven shows in Georgia, North Carolina (two gigs), Virginia, New York (two gigs) and New Jersey in the run that kicked off on June 21. In Nelson’s absence, his son Lukas Nelson and the country icon’s touring band, Family, filled in for him.

Now, he is set to resume performances this week with shows at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, July 2, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York on July 6, and Hersheypark Stadium on July 7.

The country singer is also likely to join his annual 4th of July picnic that was previously announced to take place in Philadelphia area year. It will be held at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey with a lineup including fellow Outlaw music acts Bob Dylan and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Mavis Staples, Marren Morris, and Celisse.

Nelson’s co-headlining Outlaw Music Festival with Bob Dylan will include Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Celisse in the lineup for the first half of the trek until July 29.

John Mellencamp and Brittney Spencer will join the trek’s late July and August shows, whereas Southern Avenue takes over Brittney Spencer in September run. Furthermore, Billy Strings will appear at the gig, who has signed on the Outlaw Music Festival’s August 10 stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

See the remaining dates for the tour, as well as ticket purchasing options, below:

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Celisse

Monday, July 29, 2024

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Sunday, August 4, 2024

Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Friday, August 9, 2024

ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Brittney Spencer

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Billy Strings

Brittney Spencer

Friday, September 6, 2024

Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Saturday, September 14, 2024

The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue

Friday, September 20, 2024

BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, New Hampshire

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

John Mellencamp

Southern Avenue