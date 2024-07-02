The legendary country singer Willie Nelson is expected to return to his Outlaw Music Festival Tour this week. The 91-year old outlaw missed the first gigs of the trek due to an undisclosed illness.
His social media announced on Friday that he had been “cleared by his doctors to go back on the road again” and “will resume performing on the Outlaw Tour next week.”
Nelson was not able to appear on the first seven shows in Georgia, North Carolina (two gigs), Virginia, New York (two gigs) and New Jersey in the run that kicked off on June 21. In Nelson’s absence, his son Lukas Nelson and the country icon’s touring band, Family, filled in for him.
Now, he is set to resume performances this week with shows at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, July 2, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York on July 6, and Hersheypark Stadium on July 7.
The country singer is also likely to join his annual 4th of July picnic that was previously announced to take place in Philadelphia area year. It will be held at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey with a lineup including fellow Outlaw music acts Bob Dylan and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Mavis Staples, Marren Morris, and Celisse.
Nelson’s co-headlining Outlaw Music Festival with Bob Dylan will include Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Celisse in the lineup for the first half of the trek until July 29.
John Mellencamp and Brittney Spencer will join the trek’s late July and August shows, whereas Southern Avenue takes over Brittney Spencer in September run. Furthermore, Billy Strings will appear at the gig, who has signed on the Outlaw Music Festival’s August 10 stop at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.
See the remaining dates for the tour, as well as ticket purchasing options, below:
Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Celisse
Monday, July 29, 2024
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Sunday, August 4, 2024
Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, ID
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Friday, August 9, 2024
ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Billy Strings
Brittney Spencer
Friday, September 6, 2024
Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Saturday, September 7, 2024
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Sunday, September 8, 2024
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Saturday, September 14, 2024
The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue
Friday, September 20, 2024
BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, New Hampshire
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan
John Mellencamp
Southern Avenue