Willie Nelson is bringing his iconic 4th of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in 2024 – slated to be held at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. This year’s lineup includes Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Mavis Staples, Marren Morris, and Celisse.

The venue for this year’s picnic is situated just outside Philadelphia and pays homage to the birthplace of America.

“It’s an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country,” Nelson said of bringing the picnic to the City of Brotherly Love. “We can’t wait to celebrate Independence Day with you.”

The annual 4th of July picnic began in 1973 at Hurlbut Ranch in Texas and soon became a tradition in the world of music. Over the years, it has featured an array of artists including Tyler Childers, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson and Shakey Graves among others.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale Friday, March 29. A special pre-sale will be available for Citi cardmembers beginning on Tuesday, March 26.

Nelson is also slated to release his new album, The Border, on May 31. The legendary outlaw of country music is gearing up to headline his Outlaw Music Festival with Bob Dylan beginning in June. He is scheduled to appear at next month’s Stagecoach Music Festival before joining Chris Stapleton for a date on his “All-American Road Show.”

For tickets to the “Always On My Mind” singers 4th of July concert and upcoming tour, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”