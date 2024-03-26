English singer Yungblud is tired of inflated ticket prices and is taking action by launching his own music festival.

The festival, dubbed Bludfest, is set to take place on August 11 at the Milton Keynes Bowl and tickets will have a fixed price point of £49.50 ($62.35/€57.60). The “Lowlife” singer said that festivals are not representative of people, noting to the Associated Press, “it’s like massive ticket charges, massive prices that most of the time aren’t really going to the artist anyway.”

He added that music festivals are becoming inaccessible, rather than being about “having fun and making memories.”

While Yungblud will headline the show, he’ll be joined throughout the day by rapper Lil Yachty, rock duo Soft Play, alternative-pop singer Nessa Barrett, UK R&B multi-instrumentalist Lola Young, and alternative-indie’s Jazmin Bean. Many more artists are set to be announced.

“5 years ago we imagined a world of our own,” Yungblud said in an announcement on social media. “In BLUDFEST we are physically going to build one. This will be a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community – where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to fucking life right before your eyes.”

He added that he “wanted to build an experience where anyone can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own. I want to create an experience that blurs the lines of genre, destroys the limitation of imagination, cuts the corporate bullshit and is all about people coming together.”

Tickets are on sale now via BludFest.com.