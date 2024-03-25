The Soccer Champions Tour matches have been announced, promising “six incomparable matches to remember.”

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea and AC Milan will take part in the tour, with matches held in New York, East Rutherford, Orlando, Baltimore, Chicago and Charlotte. Madrid and Barcelona will play three games each — including a Clasico at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium — in addition to three Milan matches against City, Madrid and Barca. City will play twice, while Chelsea will only play one game against Madrid at Bank of America Stadium.

Tickets head on sale Wednesday, March 27 via the tour’s official website. Tickets can also be found through secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Find the full list of matches below:

Soccer Champions Tour 2024

July 27 — Man City vs. AC Milan @ Yankee Stadium | New York, NY

July 30 — Barcelona vs. Man City @ Camping World Stadium | Orlando, FL

July 31 — AC Milan vs. Real Madrid @ Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

Aug. 3 — Real Madrid vs. Barcelona @ MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Aug. 6 — Barcelona vs. AC Milan @ M&T BAnk Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Aug. 6 — Real Madrid vs. Chelsea @ Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC