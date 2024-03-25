Maxwell is set to take his music on the road with his upcoming 2024 “Serenade Tour” – spanning 26 dates. Special guest performers scheduled to join Maxwell are October London and Jazmine Sullivan, who previously shared the stage with the singer during his “Maxwell 08 Tour.”

The “Serenade Tour” is slated to kick off on September 14 in Hollywood at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. From there, the singer is scheduled to visit cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Diego, and Las Vegas before wrapping-up on October 27 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

For those looking to secure their spot at the “Serenade Tour,” tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time – available exclusively on musze.com. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

In recent years, Maxwell has performed at a variety of prestigious venues such as Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Serenade 2024 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Sept. 15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 20 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

Sept. 21 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sept. 29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 1 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 3 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 6 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct. 9 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 11 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Oct. 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 23 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 25 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct. 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum