Maxwell is set to take his music on the road with his upcoming 2024 “Serenade Tour” – spanning 26 dates. Special guest performers scheduled to join Maxwell are October London and Jazmine Sullivan, who previously shared the stage with the singer during his “Maxwell 08 Tour.”
The “Serenade Tour” is slated to kick off on September 14 in Hollywood at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. From there, the singer is scheduled to visit cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Diego, and Las Vegas before wrapping-up on October 27 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.
For those looking to secure their spot at the “Serenade Tour,” tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time – available exclusively on musze.com. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
In recent years, Maxwell has performed at a variety of prestigious venues such as Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Serenade 2024 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Sept. 15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 17 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 20 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
Sept. 21 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 28 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sept. 29 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 1 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 3 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 6 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Oct. 9 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct. 11 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 16 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Oct. 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 19 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Oct. 20 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 23 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Oct. 25 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Oct. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct. 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Leave a Reply