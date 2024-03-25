Rock fans were left confused earlier this month when news broke that Blue Ridge Rock Festival was selling tickets to its 2024 event despite its disastrous run last year. However, organizers have now tried to clear the air, saying 2024 tickets were never for sale.

Blue Ridge Rock Fest’s 2023 edition went down in chaos; the event was called-off halfway through the weekend as organized cited weather, but fans blamed overcapacity. After months of no refunds, festivalgoers were confused to see that the festival’s website listed 2024 tickets, claiming “the lowest prices in rock” with 9-month payment options available on any item with zero added costs, promising “our most outrageous lineup to date.” The lineup nor official 2024 date has been announced at this time.

Now, Blue Ridge Rock Festival executive producer Cara Fischer issued a statement to local station WDBJ7, noting “tickets for 2024 are not currently on sale and have not been for several months while we work to provide a resolution to 2023 fans.”

“The festival follows the lead and direction of multiple distinguished insurance law firms and a public adjuster concerning public statements,” Fischer said. “As much as doing so has crippled us publicly, we have been informed that we have acted by the book in accordance with the event’s insurance policy and anticipate a positive resolution soon.”

Fischer went on to assure fans that “we are committed to delivering a great experience for our fans and supported in 2024 and beyond.”

As of Monday, March 25, the following presale option is still listed on Blue Ridge Rock Fest’s official website:

The festival was originally set to take place from Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10, 2023 in Alton, Virginia, however, Thursday’s show was impacted by severe weather, leading fans to seek shelter. While Friday’s show went on as planned, Saturday and Sunday’s shows were called-off. Although the festival only went on for two days, fans complained that the event was a disaster, citing the lack of security, overpriced water amid the heat with only two water stations on site, piles of garbage around the campsite, and portapotties blocked-off.

Organizers released a statement after the event, standing by the decision to cancel due to weather, however, other reasons for the cancellation quickly emerged, including overcapacity and threats of staff striking due to unworkable conditions. The Virginia Department of Health even launched an investigation into the festival after multiple people reported gastrointestinal issues. Those affected told a local news outlet that “unsanitary conditions” were at fault.

After three months of silence, organizers took to social media to issue a statement — which restricted comments — and addressed the ongoing frustration regarding the lack of communication since the festival’s demise. Organizers noted that “for the first time,” they’ve been given permission to be more transparent.

“Our event had the benefit of festival interruption and abandonment insurance,” organizers said. “Receiving coverage for a claim of this magnitude takes a considerable amount of time. The firms representing the Festival expect a response to the claim in the first quarter of 2024 or shortly thereafter.”

Since the organizers’ most recent statement in December, there have been no updates regarding refunds.