Minnesota Bad Bunny fans will have to wait a little longer to see the hip-hop star perform in the Twin Cities.

The Puerto Rican singer was slated to perform at Minneapolis’ Target Center on Saturday, March 23, however, ahead of the event, ticketholders were notified that the gig was cancelled. This means that the show is not being rescheduled, and refunds will be issued via point of purchase.

Bad Bunny, nor the venue, commented on any reason for the cancellation.

According to multiple media outlets, ticket prices could be to blame. AOL reported that the arena’s available tickets were less than half-sold, with ticket prices ranging between $122 and $600. Additionally, a few days before the show, the venue posted that they would be giving away free tickets via their Instagram.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration and confusion:

DID BAD BUNNY JUST CANCEL HIS MINNEAPOLIS CONCERT THIS SATURDAY? CAUSE WTF? — janeth 🤠 (@BeansRule_21) March 21, 2024

I was excited that bad bunny was coming to my city again & now he's cancelling & not performing in Minneapolis??? Whyyy !??🥲 — mari (@Mariaperez_x) March 21, 2024

BAD BUNNY WTF IM LITERALLY SICK AND I FLEW TO MINNEAPOLIS JUST FOR YOU TO CANCEL!!?? YOU COULDNT ANNOUNCE IT 24HRS AGO WHEN I WAS HOME IN CANADA 😭😭😭 COMFORTABLY SICK IN MY BED — m (@p3rez2) March 21, 2024

Saturday's Bad Bunny concert at Target Center is canceled?! I know ticket sales didn't seem great but.. what?! — Bianca Jones (@bianca101) March 21, 2024

Bad Bunny's concert Saturday at Target Center is canceled. Which sucks, because I was really looking forward to it. He takes the stage riding a horse(!) I'm guessing it's due to low ticket sales and *maybe* the threat of bad weather.https://t.co/kmWg9YxZjo — Ross Raihala (Alpha Male) 🏳️‍🌈 (@RossRaihala) March 21, 2024

IM CRYING SHAKING THROWING UP. WHY DID BAD BUNNY CANCEL MINNEAPOLIS 😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/h7Qzgx8jmR — ♑︎🖤🥀𝖊𝖑𝖎 (@XxLonelyLonerxX) March 21, 2024

Currently, Bad Bunny is crossing North America on his “Most Wanted Tour,” which kicked-off in late February. When tickets first went on sale, fans were thrown into the typical chaos on Ticketmaster — facing hour-long queues with thousands of people in front of them, code glitches, and exorbitant ticket prices. Fans shared screenshots online that showed ticket prices ranging from $280 in the back sections of the venue to upwards $1,200 on the floor — without including fees.

It seems that even with Bad Bunny’s worldwide recognition and numerous No. 1 hits, his fans still aren’t willing to shell out this kind of money. Even though thousands of people were in the queue, tickets were still available across arenas, showcasing just how unattainable these prices are.

Bad Bunny is set to perform next at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on March 26.