Broadway is set to welcome back two seasoned stars, Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher, as they take center stage in Delia Ephron’s new production, “Left on Tenth.” Directed by Susan Stroman, this adaptation of Ephron’s best-selling memoir is scheduled to make its Broadway debut this fall.

“Left on Tenth” chronicles a journey of love and serendipity. The narrative revolves around Ephron’s unexpected reconnection with a figure from her past, leading her into a whirlwind of romance and self-discovery. It’s a tale that resonates with themes of hope, second chances, and the unpredictable nature of life’s twists and turns.

For Ephron, the journey from page to stage has been a labor of love.

“Left on Tenth is about a perilous and wondrous time of my life,” Ephron said. “We invite you to join our team of warriors and become believers yourselves.”

Stepping into the shoes of Delia and Peter are Margulies and Gallagher, respectively. Margulies made her Broadway debut in “Festen” and appeared in other plays such as “The Substance of Fire” and “Intrigue with Faye.” Opposite Margulies, Gallagher has had Broadway performances in “Guys and Dolls,” “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” and “Grease” to name a few.

