Blue Ridge Rock Fest’s 2023 edition went down in chaos; the event was called-off halfway through the weekend as organized cited weather, but fans blamed overcapacity. Now, after months of no refunds and fans’ questions have still gone unanswered, the festival is officially selling presale passes to its 2024 event.

On the Blue Ridge Rock Fest website, organizers claim “the lowest prices in rock” with 9-month payment options available on any item with zero added costs, promising “our most outrageous lineup to date.” No lineup nor official dates have been announced at this time, however, three-day and four-day passes are available, as well as RV and camping options.

Rock fans do not seem keen on returning to the festival, especially considering how 2023’s event ended in shambles.

The festival was originally set to take place from Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10, 2023 in Alton, Virginia, however, Thursday’s show was impacted by severe weather, leading fans to seek shelter. While Friday’s show went on as planned, Saturday and Sunday’s shows were called-off. Although the festival only went on for two days, fans complained that the event was a disaster, citing the lack of security, overpriced water amid the heat with only two water stations on site, piles of garbage around the campsite, and portapotties blocked-off.

Organizers released a statement after the event, standing by the decision to cancel due to weather, however, other reasons for the cancellation quickly emerged, including overcapacity and threats of staff striking due to unworkable conditions. The Virginia Department of Health even launched an investigation into the festival after multiple people reported gastrointestinal issues. Those affected told a local news outlet that “unsanitary conditions” were at fault.

Then, after three months of silence, organizers took to social media to issue a statement — which restricted comments — and addressed the ongoing frustration regarding the lack of communication since the festival’s demise. Organizers noted that “for the first time,” they’ve been given permission to be more transparent.

“Our event had the benefit of festival interruption and abandonment insurance,” organizers said. “Receiving coverage for a claim of this magnitude takes a considerable amount of time. The firms representing the Festival expect a response to the claim in the first quarter of 2024 or shortly thereafter.”

Due to the insurance policy, organizers are restricted on publicly speaking about the events that took place, organizers said, writing that “this is the reason we have largely been silent,” as they did not want to “jeopardize the recovery of the policy for you the fans.” Additionally, organizers addressed the main concern: fans’ frustrations. The festival promised more information, coming in time.

“We fully understand the animosity that many of you have towards this situation,” organizers said. “There is so much more to this story than what has come to light.”

Since the organizers’ most recent statement in December, there have been no updates regarding refunds. Additionally, organizers have not revealed any information regarding a 2024 event, aside from their quiet presale on its website.

