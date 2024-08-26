The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival has revealed that The Weeknd, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and A$AP Rocky will join the lineup. The event is set to be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena from September 20 and 21.

Previously announced performers include Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett, and Victoria Monét.

In a previous joint statement, Tom Poleman, chief programming officer, and John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises of iHeartMedia, emphasized the significance of the festival.

“The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the one time each year when the best-in-class superstar artists from all genres of music come together to share one stage for a weekend of live music,” the pair said.

Additionally, Hulu has been named the official streaming partner for the event, offering live broadcasts of the performances each night for subscribers.

Fans can purchase their tickets to the iHeartRadio Music Festival by visiting one of the links below:

