The iHeartRadio Music Festival is adding two big names to their 2024 lineup. Dua Lipa and Halsey are now set to join the stage alongside previously announced performers Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Big Sean, and Camila Cabello.

The festival, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will take place in Las Vegas on September 20 and 21 at T-Mobile Arena. Other artists slated to perform are Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett, and Victoria Monét.

Both nights of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival will be broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. Additionally, Hulu has been named the official streaming destination for the festival. Hulu subscribers will be able to stream the performances live each night.

“The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the one time each year when the best-in-class superstar artists from all genres of music come together to share one stage for a weekend of live music,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer, and John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises at iHeartMedia, said in a joint statement. “And with Hulu as the Official Streaming Destination, the festival will reach even more fans across the country.”

Fans can purchase their tickets to the iHeartRadio Music Festival by visiting one of the links below:

iHeartRadio Music Festival Tickets

iHeartRadio Festival Tickets at MEGASeats

iHeartRadio Festival Tickets at iHeartRadio Official Website

iHeartRadio Festival Tickets at StubHub

iHeartRadio Festival Tickets at Vivid Seats

iHeartRadio Festival Tickets at Ticket Club Free membership code TICKETNEWS