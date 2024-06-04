iHeartRadio Music Festival is returning to the Sin City this September, featuring a star-studded lineup of big-name acts across various genres.

The event, set to take place at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena from September 20 to 21, will see pop’s Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and Doja Cat take the stage, alongside rapper Big Sean, and the heartthrobs of boyband New Kinds on the Block. Rock icons Paramore and The Black Crowes will also perform, as well as country’s Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett. Victoria Monet, Shaboozey, and more artists yet to be announced will round-out the bill.

Fans unable to attend the festival in-person can catch performances broadcast live via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country. The event will also be streamed on Hulu, available to Hulu subscribers with no additional cost.

“The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the one time each year when the best-in-class superstar artists from all genres of music come together to share one stage for a weekend of live music,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer and John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises of iHeartMedia, said in a press release. “And with Hulu as the Official Steaming Destination, the festival will reach even more fans across the country.”

Presale tickets will be available to Capital One cardholders starting June 12 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) through June 14 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). Tickets will be available to the general public starting June 14 at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET). Find various ticketing options for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival below:

