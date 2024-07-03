Fresh off her headlining performance at Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, Dua Lipa has now set her sights on another achievement: a headlining show at Wembley Stadium.

The upcoming concert, scheduled for June 20, 2025, will mark her largest headlining gig in her homeland.

Reflecting on her Glastonbury experience, Lipa shared,“I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

Lipa’s performance at Glastonbury was a moment she had long envisioned. “I have written this moment down, I’ve wished for it, I’ve dreamt it,” she told the crowd. “When I wrote it down, I said I really want to headline the Pyramid stage on a Friday night so I can party the next two days at the best place on earth.”

Tickets for the Wembley Stadium show are set to go on sale next Friday, July 12, with an exclusive presale for O2 customers starting on Wednesday, July 10.

The “Dance the Night” singer recently released her third studio album, Radical Optimism on May 3, debuting at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Her next performance is slated for July 10 at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. Lipa is also scheduled to perform at Austin City Limits in Austin on October 5 and 12.