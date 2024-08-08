Rod Stewart’s 13-year Las Vegas residency is now set to continue into 2025.

“The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is scheduled to see performances by Stewart from March 12 to 22 and May 29 to June 8 in 2025.

The legendary rocker, now 79 years old, made the surprise announcement on Wednesday, August 7, sharing the news via Instagram, stating, “Vegas, I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!”

The news came after the singer canceled his 200th show due to strep throat.

“I’m desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration,” Stewart said at the time. “Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” singer is currently on tour, with his next performance slated for August 9 in Stateline, Nevada at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys. From there, he is scheduled to make stops in Lincoln, Saratoga, Rancho Mirage, Uncasville, Cleveland, and Niagara before two European shows.

Tickets for the newly announced dates are set to go on sale on Monday, August 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase their tickets to see Stewart live by visiting one of the links below:

The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency Dates

March 12, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

March 14, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

March 15, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

March 19, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

March 21, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

March 22, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

May 29, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

May 31, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

June 1, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

June 5, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

June 7, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV

June 8, 2025 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV