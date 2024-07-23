Mariah Carey is extending her “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” residency with eight additional performances scheduled for early 2025. The new dates will kick off on January 31 and run through February 15 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The residency began in April 2024 and was initially slated for eight shows. However, due to “extraordinary demand,” it was expanded. The announcement of the newly added eight dates comes as Carey prepares to return to Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday, July 26, for the next run.

The show celebrates the 20th anniversary of her 10th album, The Emancipation of Mimi and features hits throughout her career, such as “Hero,” “Always Be My Baby,” and “We Belong Together.”

A Citi cardmember presale begins on Tuesday, July 23, at 10 a.m. PT and runs through Thursday, July 25, at 10 p.m. PT. SiriusXM, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers can join the presale starting Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. PT, while MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts loyalty rewards program members can access their presale beginning on Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. PT. General on sale is slated for Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets are still available for Carey’s previously announced performances on July 26, 27, and 31, as well as August 2, 3, 7, 9, and 10. Fans of the singer can secure their spot by visiting one of the links below:

Mariah Carey Ticket Links

Mariah Carey tickets at MEGAseats

Mariah Carey tickets at mariahcarey.com

Mariah Carey tickets at StubHub

Mariah Carey tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Mariah Carey tickets at Vivid Seats

The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas Dates

July 2024: 26, 27 & 31

August 2024: 2, 3, 7, 9 & 10

January 2025: 31

February 2025: 1, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 & 15