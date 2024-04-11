Mariah Carey announced she is extending her “The Celebration of Mimi” residency in Las Vegas.

With just a day before her residency is set to kick off at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12, the “We Belong Together” singer announced eight additional shows due to “extraordinary demand.” The new performances are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 10.

Carey’s residency is more than about revisiting The Emancipation of Mimi – concert-goers can expect to hear her classics and tracks from her expansive catalog, such as “Hero.”

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available to the public beginning April 19 at 10 a.m. PT, with Citi cardmembers gaining access to an exclusive presale beginning April 12.

“The Celebration of Mimi” follows her successful residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Beginning with “#1 to Infinity” from 2015 to 2017, followed by “The Butterfly Returns” from 2018 to 2020.

A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

April 2024: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 & 27

July 2024: 26, 27 & 31

August 2024: 2, 3, 7, 9 & 10