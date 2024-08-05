The iconic rockers of Aerosmith are officially retiring from touring after news that frontman Steven Tyler will not be able to recover from a vocal injury.

Last September, Tyler suffered vocal cord damage and fractured his larynx during a show, and although the band rescheduled their “Peace Out” farewell dates to September 2024, they’ve decided that touring is no longer possible. The tour was set to feature original members Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, and Tom Hamilton, as well as drummer John Douglas, who had been filling in for Joey Kramer over the years.

In a statement released on Friday, the band noted that “it has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours” and “in every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.”

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing,” the band said. “As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

Aerosmith went on to note that they are grateful for everyone — including fans and their crew — who was ready to rock with them for one last time, and offered “a final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth.”

“Play our music loud, now and always,” the band concluded. “Dream on. You’ve made our dreams come true.”

Those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, while others should reach out via point of purchase.

Hailing from Boston, Aerosmith spent the last five decades carving a name for themselves in the rock scene, going on to become the best-selling American hard rock band of all time. Throughout their career, the group sold over 150 million records worldwide, achieving stardom with timeless hits like “Dream On” and “Walk This Way” in the ’70s, followed by ’80s tracks “Angel,” “Love in an Elevator,” and “Janie’s Got a Gun” and ’90s classics “Cryin’,” “The Other Side,” and “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” They last released their 15th LP, Music from Another Dimension!, in 2012.