The Black Crowes, who were supposed to provide support on Aerosmith’s farewell tour ahead of their retirement from touring, are now heading out on a headlining North American trek of their own.
Originally, the band was set to perform a number of headlining gigs on their off days during the Aerosmith outing. Some of the shows have been rescheduled, others have been cancelled, and new performances were added to the lineup.
Now, the 33-date tour will kick-off in Northfield, Ohio, stopping in cities along the way like St. Augustine, Wilmington, New Orleans, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Las Vegas. They’ll appear at the Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theater, and two nights at Austin’s ACL Live at The Moody Theater before wrapping-up with back-to-back shows at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.
Happiness Bastards, the band’s 2024 album, marks their first record in 15 years, following suit of 2010’s Croweology. The Black Crowes are also celebrating 40 years together; Chris and Rich Robinson formed the group in 1984 in Atlanta, garnering attention with their smash-hit debut, 1990’s Shake Your Money Maker. They’ve released nine studio albums to-date.
Tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored at the new show dates, while tickets for the newly-announced gigs head on sale Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Find The Black Crowe’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
09/27 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
09/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
10/01 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
10/03 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
10/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/06 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
10/09 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
10/10 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
10/12 – Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheater
10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
10/15 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
10/18 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
10/23 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
10/25 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live Rockford
10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
10/29 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center
10/31 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/02 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
11/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
11/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
11/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11/14 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
11/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel
11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
11/30 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
12/03 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Blue Event Center
12/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
12/06 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center
12/19 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
12/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
12/22 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre