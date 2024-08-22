The Black Crowes, who were supposed to provide support on Aerosmith’s farewell tour ahead of their retirement from touring, are now heading out on a headlining North American trek of their own.

Originally, the band was set to perform a number of headlining gigs on their off days during the Aerosmith outing. Some of the shows have been rescheduled, others have been cancelled, and new performances were added to the lineup.

Now, the 33-date tour will kick-off in Northfield, Ohio, stopping in cities along the way like St. Augustine, Wilmington, New Orleans, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Las Vegas. They’ll appear at the Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theater, and two nights at Austin’s ACL Live at The Moody Theater before wrapping-up with back-to-back shows at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

Happiness Bastards, the band’s 2024 album, marks their first record in 15 years, following suit of 2010’s Croweology. The Black Crowes are also celebrating 40 years together; Chris and Rich Robinson formed the group in 1984 in Atlanta, garnering attention with their smash-hit debut, 1990’s Shake Your Money Maker. They’ve released nine studio albums to-date.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored at the new show dates, while tickets for the newly-announced gigs head on sale Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Find The Black Crowe’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

09/27 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

09/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

10/01 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

10/03 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

10/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/06 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

10/09 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/10 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/12 – Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheater

10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

10/15 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

10/18 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

10/23 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

10/25 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live Rockford

10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/29 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center

10/31 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/02 – Rama, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

11/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

11/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

11/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11/14 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

11/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel

11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

11/30 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

12/03 – Stateline, NV @ Tahoe Blue Event Center

12/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

12/06 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center

12/19 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

12/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

12/22 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre