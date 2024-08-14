Rapper and singer-songwriter Trippie Redd will embark on a brief tour across the Midwest from September 21 through September 27, titled “Phase I Midwest.”

The limited run kicks-off at the Steelhouse Omaha on September 21. From there, it’ll heads to Oklahoma City, Waukee, and Detroit before wrapping-up at The Sylvee in Madison on September 27.

Midwest it's your turn! If you don't see your city here let me know I'll make sure i come there for sure.

Trippie Redd has released five studio albums, two deluxe albums, six mixtapes and eight extended plays to-date, as well as numerous singles.

“Love Scars,” the lead single from his debut mixtape A Love Letter to You, received double platinum certification by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). Redd’s 2018 debut album, Life’s a Trip, ranked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It was followed by ! (2019), Pegasus (2020), and Trip at Knight (2021); the latter two peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, while the 2019 mixtape, A Love Letter to You 4, topped it.

The rapper closed 2023 with his fifth studio album, Mansion Musik, as well as the fifth mixtape, A Love Letter To You 5, and the tenth EP, titled Saint Michael. He cancelled “Take Me Away Tour” – which was originally scheduled to kick off September 2023 – due to the release of the Saint Michael EP.

One of the tracks on the EP, “Genre: Sadboy,” where he collaborated with MGK, dropped on March 29, 2024. This summer, he also delivered two new singles: “Bando Kid” and “LGLG.” Redd is expected to release his sixth studio album, Life’s a Trip 2, this year.

Trippie Redd 2024 Tour Dates

Sat Sep 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Sun Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Tue Sep 24 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Thu Sep 26 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Fri Sep 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee