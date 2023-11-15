Trippie Redd left fans confused and disappointed in June when he unexpectedly canceled his “Take Me Away Tour.” However, the 24-year-old artist recently took to social media to unveil the heartwarming reason for the cancellation.

You want an explanation, so boom,” Redd began in a video message to fans. “I’m dropping a project named Saint Michael, right? What if I was to tell you that’s my son’s name and I canceled the tour because I had to deliver my son?”

The cancellation aligns with the release of Redd’s latest project, the Saint Michael EP, which dropped on Friday, November 10. This marks his 10th EP overall and his third project this year, following the well-received August release of A Love Letter to You 5 mixtape. The Saint Michael EP comprises seven tracks, including titles like “Pray 4 Us,” “Van Cleef Island,” and “7 am in Ohio,” reflecting the rapper’s diverse musical range.

The “Take Me Away Tour” was scheduled to start in July 2023 and wrap up in October 2023 before the announcement of its cancellation. Redd has not announced any postponements, nor does he have any upcoming gigs at this time.

Last Updated on November 15, 2023