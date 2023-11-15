The chart-topping trio AJR is set to embark on their 2024 “The Maybe Man Tour” – following the release of their latest album, The Maybe Man. The group is scheduled to visit 43 cities beginning on April 2 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
AJR is set to perform at venues across the states including Chase Center in San Francisco, Toyota Center in Houston, and Kia Forum in Los Angeles, as well as two nights at Denver’s Ball Arena and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The trek will wrap-up in Boston at the TD Garden.
A highlight of the tour is AJR’s scheduled performance at Summerfest on July 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee. The city’s 55th Summerfest has a line-up of over 100 artists, featuring headliners Eric Church and Dave Matthews Band.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, November 17. To purchase tickets to “The Maybe Man Tour,” visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A full list of AJR’s tour dates can be found below:
AJR 2024 ‘The Maybe Man’ Tour Dates
04/02 – Norfolk, VA | Scope Arena
04/03 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
04/04 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
04/06 – Hartford, CT | XL Center
04/07 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
04/09 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
04/10 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
04/12 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
04/13 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
04/14 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
04/16 – Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena
04/17 – Minneapolis, MN | Xcel Energy Center
04/19 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
04/23 – Boise, ID | Idaho Central Arena
04/24 – Portland, OR | MODA Center
04/26 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
04/29 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
05/01 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena
05/04 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
05/07 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
05/09 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
05/10 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
05/12 – Jacksonville, FL| VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
06/25 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
06/27 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
06/28 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
06/29 – Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
06/30 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
07/03 – Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
07/04 – Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)
07/06 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
07/09 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
07/10 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
07/12 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
07/14 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
07/16 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
07/18 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
07/20 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
07/21 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center
07/23 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center
07/25 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
07/26 – New York City, NY | Madison Square Garden
07/27 – New York City, NY | Madison Square Garden
07/30 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
07/31 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
08/02 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
08/03 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Last Updated on November 15, 2023
