The chart-topping trio AJR is set to embark on their 2024 “The Maybe Man Tour” – following the release of their latest album, The Maybe Man. The group is scheduled to visit 43 cities beginning on April 2 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

AJR is set to perform at venues across the states including Chase Center in San Francisco, Toyota Center in Houston, and Kia Forum in Los Angeles, as well as two nights at Denver’s Ball Arena and Madison Square Garden in New York City. The trek will wrap-up in Boston at the TD Garden.

A highlight of the tour is AJR’s scheduled performance at Summerfest on July 4 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee. The city’s 55th Summerfest has a line-up of over 100 artists, featuring headliners Eric Church and Dave Matthews Band.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, November 17.

A full list of AJR’s tour dates can be found below:

AJR 2024 ‘The Maybe Man’ Tour Dates

04/02 – Norfolk, VA | Scope Arena

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

04/04 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

04/06 – Hartford, CT | XL Center

04/07 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

04/09 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

04/10 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

04/12 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

04/13 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

04/14 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

04/16 – Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

04/17 – Minneapolis, MN | Xcel Energy Center

04/19 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

04/23 – Boise, ID | Idaho Central Arena

04/24 – Portland, OR | MODA Center

04/26 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

04/29 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

05/01 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena

05/04 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

05/07 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

05/09 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

05/10 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

05/12 – Jacksonville, FL| VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

06/25 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

06/27 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

06/28 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

06/29 – Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

06/30 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

07/03 – Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

07/06 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

07/09 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

07/10 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

07/12 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

07/16 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

07/18 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

07/20 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

07/21 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center

07/23 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center

07/25 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

07/26 – New York City, NY | Madison Square Garden

07/27 – New York City, NY | Madison Square Garden

07/30 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

07/31 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

08/02 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

08/03 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

Last Updated on November 15, 2023