Eric Church, Dave Matthews Among Summerfest 2023 Headliners

Milwaukee’s Summerfest celebrates its 55th anniversary in summer with a line-up over 100 artists. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) has delivered 2023 lineup which brings together multi-genre performers over three weekends. This year’s edition will be held on June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8 at its usual location, downtown Milwaukee.

Some of the most popular acts of this year include Eric Church, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons, ODESZA, Dave Matthews Band, Zac Brown Band, James Taylor, Elvis Costello, Fleet Foxes, Yellowcard; Earth, Wind & Fire; Ava Max, Santa Fe Klan, and more. There will be more headliners to be announced by the organizers.

“55 years of music, food, fun, and unforgettable memories will bring us together as we celebrate Summerfest’s 55th anniversary next year,” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

“Mayor Henry Maier’s vision of Summerfest has now grown into one of the largest and most diverse music festivals anywhere. We are proud to continue that legacy and look forward to celebrating with our fans, sponsors, and artists in 2023.”

Launched in 1968, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the producer of Summerfest, is known with hosting an annual music festival that embraces different genres as well as providing a showcase for the performing arts, activities and special events through music.

This year’s event will see plenty of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan.

Tickets to the event start at $26. Festival tickets/passes are not valid for admission to American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows, so fans should visit Ticketmaster.com for Amphitheater show tickets.

See the full lineup (that has been announced so far) here on this link, and check out the ticket links below:

Last Updated on March 31, 2023 by Dave Clark