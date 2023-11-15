Steve Carell is gearing up to make his Broadway debut in the Lincoln Center Theater’s star-studded production of Anton Chekhov’s play, “Uncle Vanya.” Directed by Lila Neugebauer and featuring a new translation by Tony nominee Heidi Schreck, this adaptation is set to deliver a fresh perspective on Chekhov’s exploration of human despair and longing.

The show is set to kick-off soon with previews at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 2, leading up to its official opening on April 24.

Carell, best known for his portrayal of Michael Scott in the NBC comedy, “The Office,” will take on the role of the depressive Vanya. “Uncle Vanya” marks his first appearance on the Broadway stage.

Other notable cast members include William Jackson Harper from “The Good Place” as Astrov, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mama Voinitski, Mia Katigbak as Marina, three-time Tony nominee Alfred Molina as Alexander Serabryakov, Tony nominee Alison Pill as Sonya, and Tony winner Anika Noni Rose as Yelena. Additional casting details are expected to be revealed soon.

The creative team behind the show is equally impressive. featuring sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake.

Last Updated on November 15, 2023