Country music artist Brett Eldredge is gearing up for his “GLOW: Welcome to the Family” tour with support from Stacy Ryan.

The 12-date tour is set to kick off with back-to-back shows on November 29 and 30 in Boston at Boch Center Wang Theatre. From there, Eldredge is slated to make stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and St. Louis before his final performances on December 20 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena.

“I feel honored that these Christmas shows have become such a tradition for so many families,” Eldredge shared. “This upcoming tour is going to be sprinkled with some extra magic, new original Christmas songs, and classic holiday stories. My goal is for everyone to feel right at home and leave as part of one BIG beautiful family! Merry Christmas, welcome to the Family! Let’s Glow!”

Additionally, the announcement comes alongside the release of Eldredge’s latest album, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), scheduled for release on September 27. The album — which marks his third holiday project and his first on his own label — will include eight original songs.

Reflecting on the themes of his upcoming album, Eldredge hopes to evoke feelings of nostalgia and togetherness.

“When you listen, I hope it reminds you to lean into your traditions and maybe reach to someone you haven’t talked to in a while,” Eldredge said. “Loosen up a little and be who you are during the holidays. Embrace love, family, and togetherness.”

Tickets are set to go on sale September 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

GLOW: Welcome to the Family Tour Dates

Fri 11/29 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat 11/30 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sun 12/1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Fri 12/6 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Sat 12/7 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Sun 12/8 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Tues 12/10 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Thur 12/12 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Fri 12/13 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Sat 12/14 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Wed 12/18 St Louis, MO Fox Theatre

Friday 12/20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena