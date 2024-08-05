Mariah Carey is gearing up for the return of her annual holiday Christmas tour, “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time.” The tour is set to go national for the first time, visiting 20 cities throughout the United States and celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album, Merry Christmas.
“Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time” is scheduled to kick off on November 6 in Highland, California at Yaamava Theater. From there, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer will make stops in various cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, and Baltimore before her final performance on December 17 in at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a Verizon presale, which will begin on Tuesday, August 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Verizon customers will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets through Verizon Access until Thursday, August 8, at 10 p.m. local time.
Additional pre sales will run throughout the week, leading to the general sale on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. local time.
The announcement of the Christmas tour comes after recently extending her “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” residency. The residency is now slated to run until February 15 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
A complete list of “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time” tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Mariah Carey Ticket Links
Mariah Carey tickets at MEGAseats
Mariah Carey tickets at mariahcarey.com
Mariah Carey tickets at StubHub
Mariah Carey tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour Dates
Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater
Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
Wed Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Sun Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Sun Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center