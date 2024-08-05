Mariah Carey is gearing up for the return of her annual holiday Christmas tour, “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time.” The tour is set to go national for the first time, visiting 20 cities throughout the United States and celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album, Merry Christmas.

“Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time” is scheduled to kick off on November 6 in Highland, California at Yaamava Theater. From there, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer will make stops in various cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, and Baltimore before her final performance on December 17 in at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a Verizon presale, which will begin on Tuesday, August 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Verizon customers will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets through Verizon Access until Thursday, August 8, at 10 p.m. local time.

Additional pre sales will run throughout the week, leading to the general sale on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

The announcement of the Christmas tour comes after recently extending her “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” residency. The residency is now slated to run until February 15 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

A complete list of “Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time” tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour Dates

Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater

Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Wed Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Sun Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sun Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center