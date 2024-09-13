The Broadway production of “Maybe Happy Ending” has announced its complete cast ahead of its debut. Directed by Michael Arden, this new musical is set to begin previews on October 16, with its official opening slated for November 12 at the Belasco Theatre.

Joining the previously announced leads, the final cast list includes Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, and Christopher James Tamayo as company understudies.

The play marks Huynh and Tamayo Broadway debuts. Huynh has previously graced the stage in both the Chicago and New York runs of “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas,” while Tamayo recently concluded a two-year stint on the national tour of “Les Misérables.”

Hannah Kevitt and Daniel May will return to Broadway with this production, having previously made their marks in “Back to the Future” and the revival of “Flower Drum Song,” respectively.

The musical’s cast also features Darren Criss in the role of Oliver, Helen J. Shen as Claire, Dez Duron as Gil Brentley, and Marcus Choi in the role of James, among others.

In addition to the casting news, the production has released five songs from its score. The music, composed by Will Aronson with lyrics by Hue Park.

The production is backed by producers Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Darren Criss, Pamela and Stephen Della Pietra, Rebecca Gold, Spencer Ross, Adam Zotovich, Kayla Greenspan, M/B/P Productions, Fahs Productions, Ken Greiner, Ruth Hendel, Willette and Manny Klausner, Cody Lassen, Mix and Match Productions, the Nederlander Organization, and Jacob Stuckelman & John Albert Harris.

Theatergoers can purchase their tickets to “Maybe Happy Ending” by visiting one of the links below:

Maybe Happy Ending Tickets

Maybe Happy Ending tickets at MEGAseats

Maybe Happy Ending tickets at maybehappyending.com

Maybe Happy Ending tickets at StubHub

Maybe Happy Ending tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Maybe Happy Ending tickets at Vivid Seats