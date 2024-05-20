An original musical announced its Broadway run this season. “Maybe Happy Ending,” written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, is slated to begin performances at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre on September 18, ahead of its official opening night on October 17. The production is directed by Michael Arden.

Former “Glee” star Darren Criss will lead the cast, performing alongside Helen J Shen, known for her roles in “Teeth” and “The Lonely Few.” Joining them is “The Voice” star Dez Duron, with additional casting yet to be announced. In a career milestone, Criss is set to make his Broadway producing debut with “Maybe Happy Ending,” collaborating with lead producers Jeffrey Richards and Hunter Arnold.

Set against the backdrop of South Korea, the musical tells the story of Helperbot 3, an obsolete model robot. The narrative unfolds as a bond forms between Helperbot 3 and his neighbor, who visits to borrow a charger. This encounter sparks a romantic adventure, portrayed through Aronson’s music and Park’s lyrics. The duo also crafted the book for the musical.

The Broadway production of “Maybe Happy Ending” will feature scenic and additional video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Peter Hylenski, and video design by George Reeve. Music supervision is provided by Deborah Abramson, with John Yun serving as music director. The production stage manager is Justin Scribner, and casting is managed by Craig Burns of Telsey & Co.

Expressing his excitement, Darren Criss stated, “I can’t wait for audiences to take part in this wonderfully original theatrical experience and behold a story from a future that explores one of the most ancient questions of humanity—why love?”

To stay up-to-date on the latest details and cast announcements, theatergoers can visit the “Maybe Happy Ending” official website.