The Avett Brothers’ “Swept Away” will head to Broadway this fall.

Following two successful runs — one at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California and another at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. — the show is set to be staged at a Shubert theatre, though an exact venue, dates, and casting are yet to be announced.

The band announced the news during a show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens over the weekend.

“Some of you may have already seen our [Broadway-bound] show….,” the pair said. “It’s already been an amazing journey for us and a learning experience which we’ve been so privileged and blessed to be a part of, and we are here to announce that Swept Away is indeed officially coming to Broadway this fall!”

Featuring music from The Avett Brothers, the musical is inspired by the band’s 2004 record Mignonette, which was preceded by the February 2004 release of the single “Swept Away.” The production tells the story of an English yacht that sank in the 1880’s off the Cape of Good Hope and its crew of four who were trapped on a lifeboat.

The musical has a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge!) and is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, A View from the Bridge, American Idiot). David Neumann helms the choreography, Chris Miller is in charge of music arrangement and orchestrations, and Will Van Dyke takes on music direction.

The remaining creative team includes music arranger and orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, Tony-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony-winning sound designer John Shivers, and casting directors Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau.

The production of “Swept Away” belongs to Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells Live. The show is executive-produced by Wagner Johnson Productions.

Theatergoers can find more information via the musical’s official website. Find various ticketing options for Broadway shows below:

