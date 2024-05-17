New York City Center will open its 2024-25 season on October 30 with a gala presentation of the “Ragtime” musical. Adapted from E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same, the hit musical will have a-two-week engagement at the venue, running through November 10.

Featuring music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally, “Ragtime” won four Tony Awards in 1998 for Best Featured Actress (Audra McDonald), Original Score, Book, and Orchestrations.

The new production of the acclaimed show will star Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Caissie Levy as Mother, and Tony winner Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh. Additional casting will be announced.

Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet will direct the musical and James Moore helms the musical direction, whereas orchestrations belong to William David Brohn.

Considered one of the classics of 20th century American literature, “Ragtime” blends reality and fiction, historical figures and anonymous Americans.

The gripping story mainly centers around the Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah, a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy), and Latvian immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl. But not just them: It also includes Henry Ford and Sigmund Freud, as well as anarchist Emma Goldman and magician Houdini.

Memorable songs like “Wheels of a Dream” and “Back to Before” accompany both sweeping and heartrending stories of characters that are in pursuit of American Dream, while the narrative accelerates with the black musician’s quest for justice.

The 2025 Encores! Series will also feature productions of “Urinetown” (February 5–16, 2025), “Love Life” (March 26-30), and Michael John LaChiusa’s “The Wild Party” (April 30–May 11). These three productions will be a part of the annual Encores! Series that is led by Music Director Mary‐Mitchell Campbell, Artistic Director deBessonet, and Creative Producing Director Clint Ramos.

