The Women’s National Basketball Association is on a roll, and now, a new record has been set. The New York Liberty brought-in over $2 million in ticket revenue for the matchup over the weekend between Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever.

According to the Associated Press, the Liberty had more than $2 million in ticket revenue on Saturday, marking the highest single-game ticket revenue in league history. The game, which saw the team’s 91-80 victory over the Fever, was a sellout of 17,735 fans.

Breanna Stewart, one of the stars among Liberty, told AP the feat was “a long time coming” for the league.

“I think the buzz and just the eyes that Caitlin has brought from Iowa now to the WNBA is gonna be a collective win for all,” Stewart said. “And now that she’s a part of our league…even though we’re competing against each other, we’re making sure that we’re continuing to life up this league together. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

While this shows Liberty’s hot start to the season — following a win against the Washington Mystics — Saturday’s record also shows the WNBA’s growing popularity. The season opener game between the Fever and Connecticut Sun brought in 2.1 million viewers last week, which became the most-watched WNBA game on any ESPN platform.

The WNBA also just welcomed a new team to the league: the Golden State Valkyries. The league’s 13th team, formed in partnership with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, marks the WNBA’s first new franchise since 2008.